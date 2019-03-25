By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has ordered occupants of marked distressed buildings across the State to immediately vacate them pending the arrival of the demolition team of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

Also, relief and resettlement centre has been opened to accommodate those affected.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Prince Rotimi Ogunleye gave the order, just as a distressed three-storey building located on 50, Kakawa Street, Campos, Lagos Island collapsed on Monday without any casualty.

Ogunleye said, “The building in question had been identified as distressed by the officers of the LASBCA and all the necessary statutory notices had been duly served. It was one of the defective structures marked for removal by the Agency.

“Fortunately, occupants had been evacuated before the incidents occurred. Immediately, the Lagos State Rescue Team and LASBCA were alerted and they moved to site promptly to check all adjoining buildings so as to evacuate the occupants to avoid any further hazards.”

Already 25 buildings have been removed by LASBCA as the Government has stepped up measures to rid the State of distressed buildings so as to prevent loss of lives and property due to sudden collapse in the State.

