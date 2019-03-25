Mr Segun Agbaje, the Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, says the bank will continue to provide customers with superior banking experience across all digital touchpoints.

Agbaje made the promise in Lagos after GTB won eight of the twelve honours available to banks in the 2019 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards.

The financial institution won the awards for efficiency and excellent service delivery in virtually every E-payment channel.

“We are proud to be recognised by the CBN EPIS Efficiency Awards for our efforts in driving excellence in electronic payments and providing customers with a superior banking experience across all digital touchpoints.

“These awards serve as extra motivation for us and we will continue to find new and exciting ways to reduce our customers’ pain points and offer them benefits beyond banking.

The managing director also said the bank had been leveraging on technology in providing effective service to its customers.

“At GTB, we are passionate about building the bank of the future that connects our customers directly to all the everyday things that matter to them.

“That is why we are constantly leveraging the best of technology to, not only make financial services cheaper, more personal and readily accessible.

“But also to create amazing digital experiences in a way that adds real value to our customers’ lives,” he said.

The CBN EPIS Efficiency Awards is organised to celebrate financial institutions, merchants and other stakeholders at the forefront of driving electronic payment in Nigeria.

“Now in its fourth year, the awards are based on objective analysis of all E-payments data collated by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) over a full calendar year.

“The eight awards won include the Best Customer Experience Award, Real-Time Payments Transaction Efficiency, Cashless Driver, USSD Channel Champion and Cashless Driver, Point of Sale (POS) Transactions.

“Others include are Cashless Driver, Card Usage on Point of Sales (POS) Terminals, Direct Debit Driver Award, E-Reference Operations Efficiency and ID Services Driver.”

