Wikki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi on Sunday stunned Rivers United 2-1 to hand their Port Harcourt hosts their first home defeat of the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Group A encounter at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium saw the visitors race into a two goal lead in the first half.

Saidu Abdullahi opened scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute, before Hassan Musa added a second in the 24th minute.

Ossy Martins scored the home team’s only goal of the Match Day 12 game eight minutes before the break.

The result saw Wikki Tourists with 15 points move up five places on the log from 10th to fifth, while Rivers United with 13 points slumped to the ninth spot.

In other Group A fixtures also played on Sunday, hosts Rangers International Football Club of Enugu thrashed Remo Stars 5-2 with Godwin Aguda getting a brace.

Rangers with 15 points moved seven places upwards on the log from 10th to third, while Remo Stars with 11 points remained deeply rooted in the relegation zone in 11th place.

In Aba, Enyimba International Football Club moved within three points of leaders MFM FC after edging out hard-fighting Sunshine Stars 2-1.

Dare Olatunji put the hosts ahead in the 29th minute, while Ifeanyi Anaemena doubled their lead in the 70th minute.

Israel Abia pulled a goal back for Sunshine Stars five minutes later, but the Owena Waves were unable to find the equaliser.

The Akure-based clubside with 13 points dropped to eighth position on the log.

Akwa United moved to top position in Group B of the NPFL following a 1-0 home win against Heartland at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium in Uyo.

Cyril Olisema scored the winning goal from the spot four minutes after the hour mark.

Akwa United who are now unbeaten in their last eight league games occupy top spot with 22 points from 12 games.

In Ilorin, Segun Alebiosu’s 35th minute strike proved decisive as hosts Kwara United defeated Katsina United.

Kwara United with 15 points leapfrogged Katsina United to occupy the sixth position on the log, while the latter on 14 points dropped to the seventh spot.

Champions Lobi Stars rallied back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against their hosts Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

Niger Tornadoes moved ahead in the game through Aliyu Mohammed who converted from the spot in the 35th and 48th minutes.

Samad Kadiri however scored twice in the second half to hand Lobi Stars a share of the spoils.

There was also joy for El-Kanemi Warriors as they recorded a 1-0 away win against Gombe United.

The visitors left it late to score in stoppage time through veteran midfielder Isiaka Olawale.

Former champions Plateau United defeated Abia Warriors 1-0 in Jos with Mohammed Zulkiful scoring the winning goal in the 10th minute.

Go Round also defeated Yobe Desert Stars 1-0, with Adeseun Adelani scoring the winner deep into stoppage time.

Nine Match Day 12 fixtures were played in the league on Sunday, with five in Group A and four in Group B.

A total of 22 goals were scored, with six home wins, one draw and two away wins recorded.

Source: NAN

