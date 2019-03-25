An early morning fire outbreak on Monday destroyed seven classrooms at Badawa Secondary School in Kano.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano.

He said the seven classrooms were razed at about 1:30a.m, adding that investigation revealed that the incident was as a result of a suspected electric spark from one of the laboratory classes.

“Cause of the inferno was suspected to be as a result of an electric spark from one of the laboratory classes.

“No loss of life or injury recorded,” he added.

He said the fire was brought under control by the firefighters.

Haruna called on the people of Kano State to continue with their daily activities, stressing that people should not panic.

