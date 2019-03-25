FasterCapital (a virtual incubator based in Dubai, UAE) has finished its first round of funding on 16 March, 2019.

FasterCapital has attracted more than 250 submissions from more than 60 countries.

The results will be announced in four weeks time. This round is dedicated for startups interested in the incubation program where FasterCapital comes as a technical co-founder and invests up to 75% of the seed funding in each accepted startup.

FasterCapital closed the round with the announcement of accepting a new innovative startup from Australia (Bubble.Global) into its incubation program with an investment of $150,000.

FasterCapital has more than 24 graduated startups, 25 startups in incubation program, 270 startups in the acceleration program plus more than 680 regional partners and representatives and 200 offices worldwide.

FasterCapital has invested more than 13 million USD since its creation in 2010.

FasterCapital has more than 100 internal developers with different skillsets who are already working on multiple projects.

Startups can apply to join our Virtual Incubator at: http://www.fastercapital.com/entrepreneurs.html

For more information, contact Mr. Faisal Khamees

VP of Operations at FasterCapital

Phone: +971 5558 55663

Name: MR. Terry Crospy

Mentor & Investor at FasterCapital

Phone: (512) 400-0256

Name: Mr. Isaac Melle

FasterCapital’s representative in Nigeria

Phone: +234 706 688 5715

