The management of Ikole Local Government Council  of Ekiti State  on ‎Monday said 12  students who dropped out of school  have been empowered to learn tailoring.

The Coordinating ‎Director of the Council, Mr Olatubosun Fasanmi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti.

He said the  students, who were in JSS 3, SS1, SS2 and SS3,  were currently learning tailoring under a good instructor.

Fasanmi  said more  students who dropped out would be enrolled in the  programme while the council would monitor them to ensure that they do not indulge in social vices.

The director said ‎that the council had  initiated  skills acquisition programmes which the youths could key into although there was a challenge of inadequate instructors.

He said more of such students would be enrolled in different vocational programmes once government employed more instructors.

Fasanmi, however,  urged youths in schools  to concentrate on their studies in order to excel.