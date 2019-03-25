The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba, on Monday called on the state and federal governments to take stringent measures to end the incessant kidnappings and killings in the area.

Rev Fr Sunday Muke, the CAN Chairman in the area, who briefed newsmen in Jalingo, declared that insecurity in the area had reached a stage where people were no longer sleeping in their homes for fear of being attacked or kidnapped.

“We are calling on the state and federal government to urgently address the wanton killings and kidnapping in Lau.

“For the past two years, there have been records of kidnappings and serial killings. Now, religious leaders, especially Christian leaders, have become targets.

“For instance, the CAN Chairman of Garin Dogo zone, Rev. Mark Jack, was kidnapped and killed on 26th Jan, 2019.

“The Vice Chairman of CAN in Lau, Rev Shawulu Ishaya, was attacked and shot in his house on March 20, by armed militia and he is currently receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital in Jalingo.”

Muke called on security operatives to carry out intensive surveillance around Babagasa, Lushi, Gwaire and Abbare communities where a “killer squad of herdsmen have found a safe haven and are operating freely”.

Rev Ishaku Amah, the Pastor in charge of CRC-N Lau, who also spoke with newsmen, equally alleged that herders had taken over farms and turned them into grazing fields.

He called on the government to intensify efforts to ensure the return of peace in the area.

On his part, Rev Jonah Shavah, said that the issue was not purely a religious issue.

“The victims cut across religious divides. Of the 15 people taken hostage since the beginning of 2019, two are Muslims.

“Security agencies must root out the criminals to enable the people return to their homes as the farming seasons approaches,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

