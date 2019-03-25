The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) says Abubakar Atiku’s suit challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari would fail because it lacks merit.

The group said this in a statement signed by its chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke on Monday in Abuja, adding that the suit is a waste of time.

The group said that Atiku knew that he had no chance of victory even before the elections and is only attempting this suit to hoodwink Nigerians and ultimately waste the time of the country’s judiciary.

“Atiku Abubakar has yet to wake up from his hallucination that he can steal a chance to defeat Buhari in an election.

“If the Presidential elections were to hold ten times, Atiku will lose ten times to Buhari.

“Atiku knew it, even before the elections were held, that he never stood a chance at beating Buhari at the poll,’’ the group said.

BMO noted that Atiku’s loss at the 2019 Presidential Poll was evidence of Nigerians rejecting the former Vice President.

The group said that the majority of Nigerians have rejected Atiku and he must come to terms with that.

The group also said it is not against Atiku exercising his constitutional right to seek justice in a court of law.

It therefore insisted that Nigerians are aware that his claim to seeking a mandate in the court is only a pipe-dream as the entirety of his observations lack merit, false and only a waste of time.

The group noted that what the courts would eventually do would be to stamp the authority of victory on Buhari at the end of the day.

The group reiterated that Atiku’s loss started at his polling unit where Buhari beat him.

“The signs were very clear before the elections, during the elections, and with the eventual victory of Buhari been the popular appeal across the country.

“Atiku’s rejection by Nigerians started with his own household,’’ he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

