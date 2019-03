If this isn’t love, tell me what it is, a line from Jennifer Hudson’s song is how best we can describe the way Adekunle Gold is looking at his wife in this picture.

Simi and her hubby are currently in Malibu, a city west of Los Angeles, California, known for its celebrity homes and beaches.

This could be the much awaited honeymoon so don’t get it twisted love is a beautiful thing!!

