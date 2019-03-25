Moruf Adegesin of Abeokuta Golf Club on Sunday emerged winner of the 7th Sovereign Trust Insurance Golf Open.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day tournament held at Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) had participants drawn from across the country.

Adegesin, who is on handicap four, played 148 gross to emerge overall winner, while Evelyn Oyome, a Nigeria female golfer, emerged winner in the ladies category after playing 158 gross.

Speaking to NAN after the award, Adegesin dedicated the prize to his wife, whom he described as a strong pillar behind his successes.

“It has been a long time that I played the game. I had thought I won’t make it to the tournament due to financial constraint.

“To God be the glory, I made it to the tournament and won against all odds, ” he said.

Adegesin appreciated Sovereign Trust Insurance PLC (STi) for hosting the competition and IGC for the warm reception accorded him.

Mr Olumide Oyediran, the IGC Captain, said the tournament had continued to be the most important on the club’s calendar of events and a well attended event by golfers across the country.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

