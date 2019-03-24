Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal is leading Aliyu Ahmed of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a very slim margin of 161 votes as the results of the last Local Government in the state is being expected.

Fatima Mukhtar, returning officer has has adjourned the collation of results in Sokoto state till 9am.

Mukhtar made the announcement after a brief discussion with Amina Zakari, INEC national commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

She said the adjournment was as a result of the non-arrival of results from Kebbe local government areas (LGAS) of the state.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agents and supporters at collation center kicked against the decision of the commission, describing it as a plot to rig the election.

Results from 21 LGAs had been declared, with Tambuwal leading Aliyu Ahmed of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In 20 LGAs, Tambuwal of the PDP is in the lead with 10,499 votes against that of APC which is 10,338, The Cable reports.

