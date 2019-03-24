The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dominated the Bayelsa State House of Assembly winning 19, while All Progressives Congress (APC), won four seats out of the 24 state constituencies.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far concluded elections in 23 out of the 24 constituencies and one on hold due to court order.

Mr Monday Udoh, INEC REC in Bayelsa, said while declaring the results of the Supplementary election on Sunday in Yenagoa, that PDP defeated APC in the two constituencies where the elections were held on Saturday.

“In Southern-Ijaw constituency IV, PDP polled 27, 162 to win APC that got 20, 886, while in Ogbia constituency II, PDP also polled 8, 984 to defeat APC that got 3, 038,” the REC said.

INEC had said that the remaining one constituency which is Brass 1, was on hold following an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa in suit No: FHC/YNG/CS/41/2019 and dated march 22.

According to the REC, the Commission will inform the stakeholders and release the result as soon as the court order is dispensed with on Brass constituency 1.

