Some Key stakeholders on Sunday converged on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory to further strategise on how to end the spread of tuberculosis in the country.

The stakeholders met at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa Abuja, for a gala night organised by the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari to commemorate the world TB day.

Mrs Buhari, a Global Ambassador for the eradication of TB in Nigeria had last week advocated for a synergy among stakeholders to end the epidemic.

Some of the stakeholders who attended the event are the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Sen. Lanre Tojuosu, Chairman, Board of National Action Committee on Aids (NACA), Mrs Pauline Tallen among others.

The wife of the president led awareness campaign against the spread of TB to Kobe village in Abuja.

During the campaign, she urged Nigerians to go for regular tuberculosis test and treatment to ensure that TB was eliminated in Nigeria

