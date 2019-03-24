South Africa were the last country to book a place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Libya in Group E.

Earlier, Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie scored the goal to send Benin to the Nations Cup after a 2-1 victory over Emmanuel Adebayor’s Togo in Cotonou.

Also on Sunday, Zimbabwe and DR Congo qualified for the finals, as did Tanzania who beat rivals Uganda 3-0.

Group D

In the final round of qualifiers, Benin beat Togo 2-1 to finish as runners-up to Algeria and secure their place at Egypt 2019.

Benin opened the scoring against Togo in the 12th minute when David Djigla put the hosts in front.

Veteran Togo striker Adebayor, 35, gave Togo hope with an equaliser in the 72nd minute as his side searched for the victory they needed.

It made for a frenetic finish to the contest and the host nation made it a disappointing end to Adebayor and Togo’s campaign as Mounie struck seven minutes from time to give Benin the win.

Benin will play at the Nations Cup finals for the first time since 2010.

Group E

South Africa marked their return to the Nations Cup finals, having missed the last two editions, with a hard-fought 2-1 win away to Libya in Group E.

Bafana Bafana knew a draw would be enough to qualify for Egypt against Libya who were again playing their ‘home’ match in Tunisia on security grounds.

After a goalless first half, South Africa scored through Percy Tau on the 50 minute mark.

Libya – who needed a victory to book their place – fought back with a 66th minute penalty from Ahmad Benali.

South Africa struck again just three minutes later as Tau got his second of the game to secure a win for his country and their place at Egypt 2019.

Elsewhere, in Bangui, it finished 0-0 between Central African Republic and Guinea in Group H, a fixture featuring two teams who have already been eliminated.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will, for the first time, take place in June and July and will feature 24 teams rather than 16.

The draw will take place in Cairo next month.

-BBC

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

