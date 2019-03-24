By Adesina Michael

Top Nigerian musician, 2face idibia, took to his social media page on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at exactly 12 a.m, to showered praises on his ”african beauty”.

The celebrity couple got married in 2002, and despite the controversies, they seem to be getting stronger by the day.

According to the ”Amaka” crooner, Annie has been responsible for keeping his head straight and he is ready to choose her over and over again.

”6years down. we dey enter the 7th. and right now the only thing i wan do na 2 re-toast this African Beauty.

THANK U @annieidibia1 for being my EARTH, my World. Thanx 4 keeping my head sane. Thanx 4 being u. i will chose u over and over again but i will make it earlier than i did this time,”he wrote.

Congratulations from all of us at PM News

