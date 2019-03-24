Plateau rerun elections result in 6 LGAs
By Martha Agas
Jos, March 23,2019(NAN) Barkin Ladi LGA
One polling unit
Total number of registered voters -570
Total number of accredited voters-343
APC 041
PDP 296
Valid votes 339
No rejected votes
Jos North LGA
Three polling units
Number of registered voters -4167
Number of accredited votes -1351
APC-274
PDP-1036
Valid votes -1329
Rejected votes -21
Total votes cast -1350
Shendam LGA
One polling unit
Total number of registered voters -851
Accredited voters -440
APC-337
PDP-80
Valid votes -419
Rejected votes -17
Total votes cast-436
Bassa LGA
Two polling units
Total number of registered voters -3078
Accredited voters-1429
APC-1040
PDP-367
Valid votes -1412
Rejected votes -17
Total votes cast-1429
Kanam LGA
Two polling units
Total number of registered voters -2627
Total number of accredited voters-1432
APC-944
PDP-476
Valid votes -1423
Rejected votes -5
Total votes cast-1428
Pankshin LGA
Two polling units
Total number of registered voters -1144
Total number of accredited voters-599
APC-446
PDP-151
Valid votes-598
Rejected Votes -0
Total votes cast -598
Join the conversation