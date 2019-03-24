Plateau rerun elections result in 6 LGAs

By Martha Agas

Jos, March 23,2019(NAN) Barkin Ladi LGA

One polling unit

Total number of registered voters -570

Total number of accredited voters-343

APC 041

PDP 296

Valid votes 339

No rejected votes

Jos North LGA

Three polling units

Number of registered voters -4167

Number of accredited votes -1351

APC-274

PDP-1036

Valid votes -1329

Rejected votes -21

Total votes cast -1350

Shendam LGA

One polling unit

Total number of registered voters -851

Accredited voters -440

APC-337

PDP-80

Valid votes -419

Rejected votes -17

Total votes cast-436

Bassa LGA

Two polling units

Total number of registered voters -3078

Accredited voters-1429

APC-1040

PDP-367

Valid votes -1412

Rejected votes -17

Total votes cast-1429

Kanam LGA

Two polling units

Total number of registered voters -2627

Total number of accredited voters-1432

APC-944

PDP-476

Valid votes -1423

Rejected votes -5

Total votes cast-1428

Pankshin LGA

Two polling units

Total number of registered voters -1144

Total number of accredited voters-599

APC-446

PDP-151

Valid votes-598

Rejected Votes -0

Total votes cast -598

