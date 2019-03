Author and actress Olayode Juliana has thanked movie star Mercy Aigbe for allowing her son Juwon visit her church.

The writer and entrepreneur captioned the picture above:

Juwon 😍😍😍😍

Thank you @realmercyaigbe for allowing Juwon worship at my church today. It was soooo good seeing him again 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp