Edo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year old amputee, a Libya returnee, Omiyor Endurance, for alleged cult-related activities.

He was paraded by the Command with scores of other suspects arrested from across the state for various crimes, ranging from armed robbery, cultism, rape, among others.

The amputee was described by police operatives as a “very deadly cultist who disguise with his amputated leg.”

He, however, denied being a cultist.

He told our correspondent that he was among irregular migrants repatriated by the International Migrant Organization last December.

It was gathered that Endurance was arrested with other members of Arrobarga secret cult group in Uromi, where he was about to be made the kingpin of their group.

According to him, “Because of the hardship in the country, I decided to travel to Italy, en route Libya in 2016. But, unfortunately, I was shot in Libya, which resulted in my leg being amputated there.

“We were repatriated last December. When we came, the government did not give us anything, but the wife of Obaseki bought my prosthetic leg for me. How could I have been a cultist with one leg?” He asked.

