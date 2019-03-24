Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged state governments in the South-south region to make judicious use of resources to drive socio-economic development.

The Governor, who made the submission during a visit of executives of the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), lamented that there was little to show that the region is the most funded in Nigeria.

According to him, part of the challenges faced by the South-south was defining well-articulated and implementable development agenda.

“A lot has been done in the region over the years but they have not translated to meaningful development to benefit our people, as the region remains one of the least developed in the country when you review what we earn as a region,” he said.

Obaseki who attributed the failure of development to lack of planning and insisted that the right things should be done, said Edo state was on a path to changing this narrative with an articulate long-term development framework that provides a sustainable pathway to economic progress.

He noted that without a well-thought out physical, economic, and social development master plans that were implementable, it would be difficult for Edo State to get out of its developmental problems.

“I want to assure you that Edo is investing a lot in planning to change the narrative of the state,” he said.

According to him, the challenge with governments today was the inability to get things done.

“As a government, we are going to put in place systems, processes, and procedures to ensure that public officers, members of the public, Civil Society Organisations will understand what to do, how to do it and when to do it. This will enable us get to our destination,” he added.

Obaseki explained that his administration’s development blueprint was built on six key pillars namely; reforms of government institutions, education, economic revolution, environmental sustainability and tourism.

The Partnership and Engagement Manager for PIND, Chime Asonye, said they were at the Edo State Government House to present the state with an award won at the 7th NDDF.

