Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said on Sunday that the commission would soon commence payment of debts owed to contractors.

Brambaifa gave the assurance at a thanksgiving service held in honour of his family at the Chapel of the Annunciation Catholic Chaplaincy at the University of Port Harcourt.

According to him, the new management of the commission was working tirelessly to deliver on its mandate within the shortest possible time.

“The management is currently clearing debts of N10 million and below and we are hoping to increase it to N20 million soon for other contractors.

“Our aim is that contractors will stay in their house and get bank alerts. We don’t want them to be coming to NDDC headquarters, strolling all over the place.

“We will get to N20 million and above gradually. This is because the race of a thousand mile starts with a first step and we are at the first step,” he said.

Brambaifa said it would be impossible to drive development in the region if the people did not embrace peace.

The managing director called on the people to be patient with the new management and give it time to deliver on its mandate.

“We are a new kid on the block, going by being one month in office. We know that a lot of work needs to be done to fulfill our mandate.

“We are urging the people to remain calm because there cannot be development without peace. We are doing our best to maintain peace,” he said.

Speaking, Prof. Ndowa Lale, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, congratulated Brambaifa on his recent appointment as acting managing director of NDDC.

Lale said the university was happy with the appointment of its two former students into key positions in the new NDDC management.

“I have told them that they should be light to UNIPORT, just like God said let there be light in the Bible,” he told Brambaifa.

