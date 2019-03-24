The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has inagurated new worship centres for its Muslim and Christian personnel at the NAF Base in Asokoro, Abuja.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Daramola said the newly built and furnished worship centres included a Central Mosque, as well as Protestant and Catholic Churches.

He said the centres would enable personnel and their families worship in conducive environments close to their residences.

The spokesman said the new mosque was inagurated by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on Friday.

The statement quoted Abubakar as saying that the building of the new worship centres was part of his administration’s initiatives to improve welfare and motivate personnel towards effective performance of their duties.

Abubakar who was represented by the Air Secretary Headquarters (HQ) NAF,AVM Mahmood Ahmed, enjoined the Muslim faithful to make good use of the facility.

The CAS said the NAF leadership would continue to do all within its power to provide conducive home and work environments for personnel and their families.

He said this was done with the aim of “spuring them towards better performance and enhanced service delivery.”

Similarly,the CAS also inagurated the new NAF Protestant and Catholic Churches for the Christian faithful on Sunday.

Abubakar in his address to the congregation advocated for continued prayers for the NAF as well as the peace and progress of the nation.

The air chief was represented by AVM Kingsley Lar, the Chief of Administration HQ NAF.

He noted that it was the fervent prayers of Nigerians, including those in the military, that had kept the nation together in spite of its numerous challenges.

He equally implored those who would manage the facilities to ensure proper use for the spiritual uplift of the worshippers.

The NAF Base in Asokoro inagurated in March 2017 has witnessed the provision of additional infrastructure and facilities to enhance the comfort and improve the standard of living of its occupants.

