President Trump’s campaign did not conspire with Russia during the 2016 election, according to a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report submitted to Congress on Sunday.

The report summary did not draw a conclusion as to whether Mr Trump illegally obstructed justice – not exonerating the president, BBC reports.

The report was summarised for Congress by the attorney general, William Barr.

President Trump tweeted in response: “No Collusion, No Obstruction.”

Mr Trump, who repeatedly described the inquiry as a witch hunt, said on Sunday that “it was a shame that the country had to go through this”, describing the inquiry as an “illegal takedown that failed”.

The report is the culmination of two years of investigation by Mr Mueller which saw some of the president’s closest former aides prosecuted and, in some cases, imprisoned.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Mr Mueller wrote in his report.

