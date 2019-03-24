Mo Abudu’s daughter weds traditionally

Award winning media entrepreneur and Ebonylifetv boss Mo Abudu is a proud momma as today is her daughter’s traditional engagement.

Mo shared pictures of the new couple with the caption:

Today is the day that the Lord has truly made.

I am so grateful and thankful oh Lord. I am thankful because it’s all YOU🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. My darling Temidee and Debola, the Lord has and will continue to keep you both locked in his arms forever and together. Much love Mummy ❤❤❤. @tybello my darling you are simply the best🌸❤. @bimpeonakoya, aburo mi atata, love you 😍.

#TeddieMak #TraditionalEngagementDay #ProudMotherofTheBride #AwesomeGod

Toke Makinwa, Lala Akindoju, Kaffy, Chigurl and other celebrities were present at the occasion.

