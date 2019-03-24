The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Professor Richard Kimbir, said on Sunday that Lalong has been declared re-elected having polled majority of votes cast at the governorship election.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor polled 595,582 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jerry Useni, who got 546,813 votes.

Lalong was declared the winner two weeks after the governorship election held on March 9 in Plateau. INEC had announced supplementary election in the State.

This led to the supplementary election which held in nine local government areas of the state on Saturday, March 23.

Governor Lalong defeated Mr Useni with a difference of 48,769 votes in the rerun poll.

Details of the result:

Barkin Ladi LGA – APC: 041 PDP: 296

Jos North LGA – APC: 274 PDP: 1,036

Shendam LGA – APC: 337 PDP: 80

Bassa LGA – APC: 1,040 PDP: 367

Kanam LGA – APC: 944 PDP: 476

Pankshin LGA – APC: 446 PDP: 151

Bokkos LGA – APC: 1,342 PDP: 1,337

Mangu LGA – APC: 6,931 PDP: 3,520

Langtang South LGA – APC: 972 PDP: 1,224

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

