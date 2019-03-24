The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has transferred the collation of the supplementary election from Nasarawa Local Government area to its state headquarters on Sani Marshal Road, Kano.

Nasarawa is the last of the 28 affected areas in the state.

The development is due to tense security situation of the area.

The collation of Nasarawa results followed the completion of similar exercise in the governorship re-run election from Kibiya Local Government Area.

The final supplementary election result is expected to be announced immediately after the collation of Nasarawa LG results.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

