Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

It was a moment of glitz for some prominent Ijaw sons and daughters as two notable Ijaw elite groups, the Ijaw Republican Assembly (IRA) and the Ijaw Media Action Initiative (IMAI) honoured former President Goodluck Jonathan; the governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and 48 other prominent Ijaw sons and daughters with lifetime achievement awards.

Jonathan and Lulu-Briggs received Grand Award as the ‘Ijaw Man for All Season’ and Merit Award as the ‘Ijaw Politician’ of the Year 2018, respectively.

The Award for Jonathan was received on his behalf.

Fifteen other honourees comprising sons and daughters of Ijaw nation, the Ijaw freedom fighter, the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, late Senator Melford Okilo and late High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, among others, received posthumous Awards.

Ms Ibinabo Fiberisima, former National President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN was also among the awardees.

Alatubo Charles who is also the President of the IRA in his remarks at the second edition of Heroes of Ijaw Nation Award Night, held at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt at the weekend, expressed the hope that the third edition of the ceremony would be better as Ijaw heroes and heroines would annually be honoured.

Speaking to Journalists, one of the awardees and former Minister of Culture, Tonye Graham-Douglas, said it had been the duty of the Ijaw Republican Assembly to ensure that the Ijaw nation was properly advertised and properly recognised.

Graham-Douglas, who was honoured with the Ijaw Lifetime Award, expressed regrets that the Nigerian nation seemed not to appreciate the efforts of IRA in the promotion of the Ijaw nation.

He said: “The brilliant man behind this, Charles Harry is an achiever. The award is beginning to gain grounds. I believe the whole idea is the recognition and emancipation of the Ijaw dream.

“The Ijaws of the coastal area have long been marginalised, have long been deprived and yet, as the base of the wealth of this country, it needs some recognition.

“From onset, it has been the duty of the Ijaw Republican Assembly to ensure that the Ijaw nation is properly advertised, properly recognised but the Nigerian nation seems not to appreciate that. Ijaw Republican Assembly is one body that is promoting and uplifting the ideals.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

