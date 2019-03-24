Ms Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary General, on Saturday said that it is only sustainable development in Africa that would bring sustainable peace in the region.

She spoke at the 20th Session of the Regional Coordination Mechanism for Africa (RCM-Africa) and the Third Joint Meeting of the Regional United Nations Sustainable Development Group in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Mohammed said it was crucial for Africa to turn the pages of conflict, where it remains on the continent, and start building peace through sustainable development.

“We cannot have sustainable development without sustaining peace, neither can we build a secure future for everyone without addressing the root causes of our conflicts and vulnerabilities,” she said.

The participants had gathered to discuss and generate solutions to the continent’s refugee and internally displaced persons challenges.

Mohammed added that climate change, rising inequalities, persistent gender discrimination, lack of social cohesion, “conflicts in its many different forms, deteriorating political consensus and the mass movement of people across borders are signs of the hindrance we have to face.

“Challenges that know no borders and cannot be resolved through solutions of the past.”

She said viable solutions were possible, especially as the United Nations and the African Union Commission continue to work together.

“We do go further when we join hands for a common cause, on common grounds and when we bring the best of our assets and leadership around the continent. Today offers the opportunity to recognise our common challenges and maximize the impact of our regional work.

Mohammed also spoke about the need for Africa to do all it can to ensure the potential of its youth was realised, adding that more also needed to be done to close the gender gap.

She said Africa hosts the largest number of displaced persons worldwide, with factors including political upheaval, food insecurity, and poverty, among others being major driving forces.

“In 2019, we will have a defining year to deliver on the promises we have made to humanity through Africa 2063 Agenda and the global 2030 Agenda,” Mohammed added.

The two-day meeting, organised by the Economic Commission for Africa and the AUC, also aims to deliberate on the functioning of the RCM-Africa and the Africa Regional United Nations Sustainable Development Group platforms

