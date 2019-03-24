Chelsea forward Eden Hazard scored on his 100th appearance for Belgium to help them record a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cyprus and move top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

Hazard fired Belgium into the lead within 10 minutes with a curling effort from inside the box, BBC reports.

Team-mate Michy Batshuayi then rounded the keeper after he was played in by Thorgan Hazard to make it 2-0.

The Crystal Palace striker has scored 13 goals in 25 international matches.

Elsewhere in Group I, Scotland laboured to a 2-0 win over minnows San Marino, while Russia thrashed Kazakhstan 4-0.

World Cup semi-finalists Belgium host Kazakhstan and Scotland in their next set of Euro 2020 qualifiers in June.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

