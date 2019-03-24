Unknown gunmen have shot the Local Government Collation Officer for Gboko Local Government Area, Comfort Dooshima, in Makurdi, Benue State.

Doshima, a professor and lecturer at the University of Agriculture was on her way to the INEC headquarters, Makurdi, to present results from the local government.

She has been rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

Benue is one of five states where supplementary governorship elections were held on Saturday. The others are Sokoto, Plateau, Bauchi and Kano.

In all the five states, the contest is between the APC and the PDP, Premium Times reports.

