Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won the keenly contested Benue Governorship election held on March 23.

Ortom polled 434,473 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 345,155 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Sabastine Maimako, declared the result on Sunday in Makurdi.

He said that Ortom “having polled the highest number of votes at this election is hereby declared winner”.

Maimako said the total registered votes were 2,471,894, total accredited voters were 858,947 while total valid votes stood at 830,954.

He sad total rejected votes were 15,268 while the margin of lead between the winner and his closest rival was 89,318 votes.

