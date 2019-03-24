Nico Schulz scored a last-minute winner as Germany gained revenge over the Netherlands with a thrilling 3-2 Euro 2020 qualifying victory in Amsterdam.

The Dutch reached the Nations League finals by scoring twice in the final five minutes in November, relegating Germany to Group B in the process.

They hit back from 2-0 behind again through Matthijs de Ligt’s header and Memphis Depay’s drilled finish in the second period.

Leroy Sane had confidently slotted in the opener following De Ligt’s slip and Serge Gnabry curled in a superb second for the visitors, before midfielder Schulz stroked in late on.

According to BBC, Northern Ireland capitalised by beating Belarus 2-1 at Windsor Park to win their opening two games and top Group C.

Ronald Koeman’s side, who have also played twice, drop to third place following their agonising loss against Germany, who have only played once.

