Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has named four newly established secondary schools in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, after four prominent citizens of the state.

The four secondary schools which are billed to open for academic work by September, were established to cater for the growing population of students in Ado-Ekiti , which has led to over- stretching of learning facilities in some of the existing public schools in the state capital.

According to the Governor’s approval, the four schools are to be named after four illustrious sons of the state including Afenifere leader and Second Republic Senator, Pa Ayo Fasanmi.

Others are: Chief Deji Fasuan, a former Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Committee for the creation of Ekiti State; Prof Banji Akintoye, renowned Historian and Second Republic Senator; and David Oke, a linguistic Professor and a member of the Senate during the second Republic.

Government believes the new schools will provide alternatives to secondary school students who trek long distance on daily basis.

The secondary schools are being established in critical areas of the capital city. The Banji Akintoye Comprehensive High School is sited on Emirin Junction, Federal Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti; while the Ayo Fasanmi Comprehensive High School is situated along EKSU/Iworoko Road in the capital city.

Also, the Deji Fasuan Comprehensive High School is sited along Old Iyin Road, beside Police Children’s School; while the David Oke Comprehensive High School is along Ikere Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi says his administration places high premium on education development and would continue to do everything possible to restore the state’s lost glory in the sector, just as it would continue to celebrate positive contributions of citizens of the State both old and young.

The State Governor who has also given approval for the establishment of two additional secondary schools next year, has also commenced arrangement for the upgrade of three technical colleges in the state in partnership with the World Bank.

Dr Fayemi urged parents to take advantage of his administration’s free and qualitative education programmes by ensuring that their children attend schools regularly.

