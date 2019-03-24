Lanre Babalola with agency report

Former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has described the Kano rerun election which took place on Saturday as the height of injustice.

Fani-Kayode on his twitter handle this morning, described the election as war in which the Kano state government and the Federal Government colluded to terrorise and rob the people.

Read his post below:

Femi Fani-Kayode

@realFFK

·

1h

What transpired in Kano yesterday was nothing short of murder, thuggery, bloodshed, intimidation and all manner of evil and injustice.This was not an election but a war in which the APC-controlled Kano state govt and the FG conspired and colluded to terrorise and rob the people.”

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano state also condemned the rerun election, saying that thugs took over the process.

The party called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the re-run governorship election.

The Acting Chairman of the party, Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, told journalists in Kano on Saturday that there was need for INEC to cancel the election as the process had completely been taken over by armed political thugs.

“Today this charade called re-run election was slated to hold in Kano and other states but unfortunately, what we have in Kano is nothing but a sham.

“Reports reaching us since yesterday indicated that thugs have allegedly been mobilised to take over all the 208 polling units,” he said.

According to him, the thugs were allegedly brought from Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau and other neighbouring states and were “armed to the teeth” posing as voters in the polling units in the localities.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has halted the collation of the supplementary governorship election in Kano following non arrival of results from two local governments.

The councils are Nasarawa and Kibiya.

INEC said the collation will resume at 8am on Sunday.

Results from 21 local councils have been collated already and it saw the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, shrinking the 26,655 vote gap between him and his challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The votes from Nasarawa is expected to decide the winner of the election.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

