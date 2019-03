”Wonder Woman” crooner, DMW boss and hit maker Davido is a goofy happy dude this season since his senator uncle Ademola Adeleke defeated the ruling APC party to snatch back what is rightfully his.

News of the dancing senator being announced as Osun state governor is enough for Davido to change his looks from t shirts and shorts to a complete suit all the way from Georgia, United States.

The singer posted some photos with the caption: He wrote: Switch up sometimes 🙂

