The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin has denied a media report on the arrest of an officer of the Brigade for suspected cultism in Edo.

This was contained in a statement issued by Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, an Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

According to Maidawa, “the attention of the Headquarters 4 Brigade Nigerian Army has been drawn to a media publication dated 23 March, 2019.

“In the said publication, it was alleged that Private Igbavboa Lucky and not Private Opiri Stephen as erroneously published was alleged to have been arrested and paraded by the State Police Command for cultism activities.

“For emphasis, Nigerian Army (NA) is a professional organisation with extant policies that regulates the conduct of its personnel. It does not allow any of its personnel to belong to any confraternity such as cult groups and related associations.

“Consequently, any of its personnel who cross the red line in this regard will face the full rigours of military discipline.”

He further said that the alleged case of Private Igbavboa Lucky who was arrested was an isolated case.

He also said that preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspect was not personnel of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army but a deserter from 101 Special Force, Borno since January.

“Thus, his conduct is a complete negation of the minimum behavioural conduct expected from personnel of the Nigerian Army.

“I also wish to use this medium to appeal to journalists to verify their stories before publication in order to avoid negative reportage capable of bringing the image of the Brigade or the NA into disrepute.

“The public should be rest assured that the case will be thoroughly investigated and the military justice system will take its course,” Maidawa said.

