Instagram comedian Brodashaggi has warned girls to stay far away from him as anyone that attempts to touch him will end up carrying twin pregnancy without delay.

He wrote:

Be warned😉…..One touch na Twins🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🤪😂 👔 @melachdavids 🕶: road side…300 naira

#brodashaggi #oyinbosay #shaggination #tainkyou #30bg #shaggi #oyahitme

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp