By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has been declared winner of the governorship election in Kano State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

With the development, Ganduje has won re-election for another four years in office.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Bello Shehu declared that Ganduje, having polled the majority of votes had been declared re-elected.

In the announced by Shehu, Ganduje polled 1,033,695 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Abba Yusuf, who polled 1,024,713 votes.

INEC had declared the governorship election held on March 9 inconclusive and a supplementary election fixed for March 23.

In the March 9 election, Yusuf had polled 1,014,474 votes to beat Ganduje who got 987,819 votes, leaving a difference of 26,655, but a rerun was scheduled.

In the supplementary election announced by Shehu earlier, Ganduje polled 45,876 votes to beat Yusuf, who scored 10,239 votes.

