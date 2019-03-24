Gov Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in 9 of 13 Local Government Areas (LGA’s) released so far by INEC in the supplementary polls held on Saturday.

Results from nine councils will be announced today.

The results of 13 councils as announced by various INEC Collation Officers on Sunday in Makurdi showed Ortom won Agatu, Apa, Ogbadibo, Gwer West, Buruku, Ukum, Kwande, Logo and Ushongo while Mr Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Tarka, Otukpo, Makurdi and Ohimini LGAs.

Ortom polled 144 votes in Agatu as against Jime’s zero vote.

In Apa LGA, the APC candidate polled 176 votes while Ortom’s PDP garnered 296 votes to win the election in the local government area whereas in Otukpo the APC polled 255 votes to defeat PDP with 250 votes.

In Ogbadibo the PDP won with 467 votes while the APC scored 241 votes. In Ohimini APC polled 2,223 as against PDP’s 192 votes.

In Gwer West, APC has 137 votes, PDP 481 votes,

APC polled 550 votes in Makurdi, while PDP got 182 votes. The PDP prevailed in Buriku, winning 515 votes to APC’s 189 votes.

In Tarka, APC polled 409 votes and the PDP 202 votes, while in Logo, APC scored 34 votes to the PDP’s 651 votes.

The results showed that in Ukum, APC got 65 votes, the PDP won 616 votes, while in Kwande, the PDP got 193 votes, leaving the APC with just 3 votes.

In Ushongo LGA, the PDP polled 352 votes to defeat APC with 94 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results of the polls in nine more local government areas were being awaited.

INEC will resume the announcement of results at 10 am on Sunday.

Before the supplementary election, Ortom had 410,576 votes, while Jime of APC had 329,022 votes. (NAN)

