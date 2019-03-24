By Adesina Michael

Nigerian actress, Annie idibia, has taken to her instagram page to celebrate 2face idibia as they celebrate their 7th year anniversary.

According to the her, she has never loved anyone the way she loves him.

”Since dem born me….i never LOVE person the way wey i LOVE you ooooooo…

Lost For Caption… But i dey come back !!! This man ehennnnnnnnnnnnn I WILL BE TOTALLY LOST WITHOUT YOU .. Happy ANNIEversary,” she wrote.

