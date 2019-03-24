Chief Jude Emecheta, Managing Director of Anambra State Advertising Agency (ANSAA) says the agency is targeting revenue generation of about N500 million for 2019.

Emecheta told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday that though the first quarter was almost over, the target was still realistic.

He, however, said the social media was fast taking toll on outdoor advertising business through its online platforms.

The managing director said ANSAA was already putting in place strategies towards E-advertising to enable it tap into the opportunities of technology and compete favourably in the social media age.

“Nowadays, people don’t rely solely on billboards anymore; even the newspapers are also going online so that if you advertise in any newspaper, the advert goes online on their platform.

“So, it is hampering our projections from outdoor returns. We are being more creative about it through technology, workshops, trade fairs, and other avenues to create revenue generating windows for the agency.

“The big spenders like the telecommunications companies, banks, breweries hardly advertise on the roads. The effect usually is that in 2018, we had a target of N1 billion but we had to adjust it down to N500 million for 2019 because of the decline in our big outdoor signages.

“Advertising generally is the act of exposing goods and services to people but our people here are not good advertisers, they believe in the saying that good market sells itself,” he said.

Emecheta, however, said outdoor advertising and signage’s remained the most credible way of creating awareness of goods and services because of the approval process, adding that information in the social media could be misleading. (NAN)

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

