By Adesina Michael

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr analysed that his team made lots of mistakes despite their comfortable victory over Seychelles at the Keshi stadium in Asaba.

When quizzed on the Eagles performance, he said: ”I could see a lot of mistakes in the construction of our game, we have to improve.”

He is also admitted that he knew it was going to be a tough match as the Seychelles team started preparation for the match very early.

”We knew that it would be a difficult match because it was not the same team from Seychelles, they started preparations very early in March and invited seven new players.

”The players knew that we have to expect a difficult match, they only defended. It was attack, defense so we tried to come in from the flanks.

”We scored the first goal through a penalty, then there was an individual mistake that can happen to anybody.

”In the second half, we scored two nice goals. They did the job, we wanted to win the game and finish top of the table which is very important for the Fifa ranking and be the head of the group at the Afcon,” he concluded.

The match ended 3-1 as Odion Ighalo’s opener was cancelled out by Rody Melanie’s goal to end the first half scoreline as 1-1, then Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon scored in the second half to finish up the match.

The Eagles are now through to the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt.

