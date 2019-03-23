Armed thugs have disrupted voting in some parts of Kano, as they unleash mayhem on voters.

In this video, people were seen running for their lives as the thugs struck.

The news coming out of Kano is disheartening. We are hearing of armed thugs attacking voters and disrupting the polls This video is out of Minjibir where voting was allegedly disrupted by armed thugs #NigeriaDecides2019 @inecnigeria @MBuhari @thecableng @PremiumTimesng pic.twitter.com/gaCPrm9H7b — Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) March 23, 2019

