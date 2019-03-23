Tyson is recalling nearly 70,000 pounds of its frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips after reports that pieces of metal were found in the product.

The chicken strips were said to have been produced on November 30, 2018 with expiry date of November 30, 2019 indicated on the pack.

The chicken was shipped nationwide to retail stores and for institutional use in Michigan and Washington, the WTHR.com reports.

The affected packages include 25-ounce plastic bag packages of “Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo-Style Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Sauce” and “Tyson Fully Cooked Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat.” Also affected are 20-pound cases of “Spare Time Fully Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce.”

The affected products have an establishment number of “P-7221” on the back of the package.

Two consumers reported finding extraneous materials, specifically pieces of metal, in the products, but no adverse reactions have been reported.

The company has reportedly called on anyone with questions to contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.

