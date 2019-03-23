Tongues have been wagging on Twitter over 18-year old talented actress, Regina Daniels’ purchase of a massive house for her mother and acquiring a brand new Mercedes Benz in one week.

Daniels presented a massive house as a gift to her mother few days ago and she has now announced on Twitter that she has purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz C300, worth N10 million.

The multi-talented actress is currently trending on Twitter, with many asking questions on how and where she got such money from.

Some simply did not believe that Daniels could earn such a great fortune from the kind of movies she takes part in, while others said she might be making a fortune from the movies and other endorsement.

According to Africa Facts Zone on Twitter, Daniels charged N600,000 per movie, and most notably starred in Dumebi In School alongside Mercy Johnson, saying that she made money from YouTube, as well as being a Brand Ambassador of Fizz Herbal Skin Care.

“On a serious note, I have never seen Regina Daniels on block blusters movies ads. The last time I saw her in a movie was Soul Mate I guess with Van Viker and Mercy Johnson and that was 2009,” one Oluwafemi Anthony cuts in.

According to Tony-Francis, “In as much as I think Regina Daniels wealth is questionable, y’all don’t question these useless male musicians wealth like you do to her. At least, she gets paid for every film she acts but that can’t be said about these musicians who get one event in a year but live lavishly.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

