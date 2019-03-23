As voters in affected states vote in supplementary elections to determine their governors, Mr Yusufu Machen, Chairman, Bokkos Local Government in Plateau, has cautioned against apathy,

Machen, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bokkos on Saturday, also warned against violence and other vices that could mar the electoral process.

He said that the supplementary election was so crucial to Plateau and “shouldn’t be marred by any form of violence or unruly behavior by the electorate”.

“All is set for a hitch-free election. Adequate security personnel have been deployed to affected areas to ensure a smooth, successful and credible polls.

“I wish to appeal to the electorate to abhor apathy and come out en masse to exercise their civic rights.

“We don’t want to experience the apathy of March 9, ” he pleaded.

Also speaking, Mr Salihu Adamu, Electoral Officer in Bokkos, told NAN that all sensitive and non-sensitive materials had since been deployed to the five affected polling units in the Area.

“We are fully prepared. All the adhoc staff, including 35 Presiding Officers and their 35 assistants, have been deployed to the polling units and are already waiting for voters,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

