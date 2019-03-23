The Nigerian Air Force in Bauchi state has urged all personnel to maintain high level of discipline and professionalism during ongoing supplementary elections.

The Chief of Staff, Special Operations Command, AVM Aliyu Bello made the call in Bauchi on Saturday during the ‘2019 First Quarter Route March Exercise’ of the force in the state.

“I would like to mention that obviously, the Nigerian Air Force personnel that were involved in election duties within the last few weeks were professional in their conduct.

“Hence, there was no negative report against the Nigerian Air Force. However, supplementary elections are taking place in some parts of Bauchi state on Saturday.

“It is expected that you will exhibit the same level of courage and professionalism if you are called upon to perform any roles in securing lives and property,” he urged.

Bello, however, expressed delight towards the effort put in place by the force for the conduct of a hitch free ‘2019 First Quarter Route March Exercise’.

He urged the personnel to carry out all regimental duties with utmost seriousness.

“On this day, I urge all personnel to remain disciplined and carry out all regimental duties with utmost seriousness, especially on the issue of securing our base and other vulnerable points within Bauchi state.

“You are all aware that we are located in the North East where the nation is faced with considerable security challenges, therefore, we should remain professional in performing our duties,” he said.

He also urged the personnel to make sports part of their daily routine as it would not only boost their physical fitness but also equip them with sound minds to cope with rigors of military professionalism.

Bello, however, represented AVM Napoleon Bali, at the occasion.

The ‘route march’ exercise is a quarterly exercise conducted by the Nigerian Air Force across the country.

