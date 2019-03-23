Mr Fatai Mojeed, candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency I, has expressed confidence that he would win the ongoing supplementary election in the constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC in Lagos State is conducting supplementary election in nine polling units of Ibeju-Lekki State Constituency I for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat.

The commission had declared the March 9 House of Assembly election in the constituency inconclusive because of over-voting in the nine polling units covering two Registration Areas (Ward) of the constituency.

The affected polling units in Ibeju Registration Area I are polling units 001, 003, 004, 005, 006, and 009, while that of Iwerekun Registration Area I are polling units 002, 004, and 005.

Speaking with NAN at his residence in the constituency, Mojeed, who is seeking reelection, said he had been leading with a wide margin before the poll was declared inconclusive by the electoral umpire.

”The report on the supplementary election is encouraging, as the people are coming out gradually to vote, and at the end of the day, I am sure I will emerge the winner.

”My expectation is to go to collation centre by 4:00p.m. or 5: 00 p.m. to be declared the winner,” the APC candidate said.

Mojeed blamed INEC for cancellation of the March 9 election, saying most of the card readers used on that day broke down along the line and were not replaced.

According to him, the ad hoc staff of INEC then resorted into manual accreditation of voters and continued the process, which he said, led to over-voting.

Assessing the functionality of Smart Card Readers in the ongoing supplementary poll, Mojeed said: ”The card readers are working perfectly, it’s unlike the case of the previous election.”

Commenting on INEC performance, Mojeed said: ”There is lacuna in system of voting.

”I hope to talk to our representatives at federal level to look into the issues and correct some of them in the ongoing review of the electoral act.”

He, however, adjudged the ongoing supplementary election to be peaceful, stressing Ibeju-Lekki is one of the most peaceful places in Lagos State, even in Nigeria.

