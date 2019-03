A graduate of Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic has committed suicide after he was jilted by his girlfriend.

The victim, Charles Paul Orji, who graduated from the Department of Estate Management, was said to have drunken poison after the girl dumped her for another man.

The pictures of the deceased are found on the Facebook wall of Jack Obinna.

The deceased was said to have killed himself on Saturday morning.

