As voters in affected states await the results of the rerun polls that would determine their governors, Mr Pam Dung Gyang, Director-General of Gov Simon Lalong’s campaign team, has urged politicians to accept the voters’ verdicts.

Gyang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Jos that democracy would be deepened if the people were allowed to determine who should lead them.

The campaign official, who expressed confidence that the governor would secure a second tenure after the results of the supplementary elections had been declared, said that losers in the elections would not be left out of the victory celebrations.

He said that Lalong would focus on the provision of infrastructure if given four more years, adding that vulnerable groups like people with disabilities and women would be given special attention.

Gyang expressed happiness that the rerun elections had been smooth since it commenced in the morning, and commended Plateau residents for being orderly.

NAN reports that the Plateau governorship election result was declared inconclusive because the number of votes cancelled, totaling 49,347, was above the 44,029 margin difference between Lalong and his PD rival, Sen. Jerry Useni. (NAN)

