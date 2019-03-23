Former big brother naija housemate, actress and entrepreneur Nina is coming out bare in her words and dropping it like it’s hot this weekend.
The 21 year old says the last time she checked, people’s opinions or views cannot pay her bills so why should she worry herself over what they think or say about her.
The Last Time I Checked People’s OPINIONS , Views, Don’t PAY Bills So Why Worry? Dress : @mands_closet Hair : @nina_empire_ Makeup : @makeupbychinny HairStyled By : @honeyc.thestylist Photography: @nikankonxeptsstudios #ProudNINAEmpireDOLL !! #WeStayGrinding #ZEROOptionNotToSLAY #NinaRising #TEAMNINAWeStrong #IvyLeagueYouCantSeatWithUS #PositiveENERGYOnly ✌️✌️✌️🤫🤫🤫😌😌🔥
